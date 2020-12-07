Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: OBLN, EYES, CYAD, ONCT, BCRX…

What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) is up over 83% at $1.96 in pre-market trading Monday on no news. The company's Obalon Balloon System is the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity. The Q3 financial results were reported on November 6. Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $44,000, compared to $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, with the decrease primarily due to the suspension of operations in the second quarter of 2020.

2. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) is up over 19% at $1.67 in pre-market trading on no news. A study testing the company's Orion in four participants at UCLA and two participants at Baylor College of Medicine is underway. Orion is a breakthrough technology intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

3. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is up more than 18% at $3.15 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company's lead drug candidate is Cirmtuzumab which is being tested in combination with Ibrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma in a phase I trial. Additional data update on the trial is expected this quarter.

4. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is up more than 3% at $6.33 in pre-market trading Monday, following promising preclinical data on BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor under development as monotherapy for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other complement-mediated diseases. The data were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on Dec.6. Last week, the company was granted FDA approval for its once-daily ORLADEYO for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

In the Red

1. Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is down more than 6% at $2.40 in pre-market hours on no news. The company's annual general meeting of shareholders is scheduled to be held on December 9, 2020 at its Hong Kong office.

2. Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is down more than 6% at $0.79 in pre-market trading on no news. Last week, RA Capital Management, L.P. disclosed that it holds an 18.9% stake in the company. Iterum submitted its New Drug Application to the FDA for Oral Sulopenem for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen in November.

3. Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) is down over 5% at $8.63 in pre-market trading Monday, following its decision to discontinue the development of first-generation, autologous CAR T candidate CYAD-01 based on clinical futility observed to date from the phase I THINK trial in patients with r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome.

4. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) is down over 5% at $1.82 in pre-market trading Monday on no news. The company is exploring and evaluating strategic options and has engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. to act as its strategic financial advisor for the same. The potential strategic options that may be evaluated include a merger, combination, in-licensing, out-licensing or other strategic transaction.

