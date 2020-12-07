Ireland Manufacturing Output Rises In October

Ireland's manufacturing output rose in October, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Manufacturing output rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in October, after a 5.2 percent decrease in September.

On an annual basis, manufacturing output decreased 15.9 percent in October, following a 14.6 percent fall in the previous month.

Industrial production remained unchanged monthly in October, after an 5.0 percent decline in the previous month.

Industrial production fell 14.9 percent year-on-year in September, following a 13.5 percent decline in the previous month.

Data also showed that the industrial turnover rose 1.6 percent monthly in October and declined 22.0 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

