Taiwan Trade Surplus Rises In November

Taiwan's trade surplus grew in November as exports and imports increased from last year, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

The trade surplus increased to US$5.269 billion in November from US$4.270 billion in last year. Economists had expected a surplus of US$6.43 billion. In September, the trade surplus was US$7.463 billion.

Exports rose 12.0 percent year-on-year in November, following an 11.2 percent increase in October. Economists had expected an increase of 8.4 percent.

Imports grew 10.0 percent annually in November, reversing a 1.0 percent decrease in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.3 percent.

Exports of parts of electronic products, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, plastics and rubber and articles thereof, and machinery grew in November.

Imports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products increased in November, while those of mineral products, machinery and chemicals declined.

Exports to Mainland China and Hong Kong, U.S.A, ASEAN and Europe grew in November.

In the January to November period, exports rose 4.2 percent and imports gained 0.2 percent from a year ago.

