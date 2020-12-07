logo
Economy And The Numbers
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Czech Retail Sales Fall In October

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

The Czech retail sales fell in October, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Retail sales fell by a working-day adjusted 0.2 percent annually in October, after remaining unchanged in September. Economists had expected a 3.3 percent fall. In August, sales had climbed 1.5 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales fell 0.9 percent yearly in October.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in October.

Sales of food grew 3.2 percent, while sales of non-food goods declined 3.9 percent. Sales of automotive fuel decreased 8.8 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2020 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap