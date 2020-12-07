Czech Retail Sales Fall In October

The Czech retail sales fell in October, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Retail sales fell by a working-day adjusted 0.2 percent annually in October, after remaining unchanged in September. Economists had expected a 3.3 percent fall. In August, sales had climbed 1.5 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales fell 0.9 percent yearly in October.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in October.

Sales of food grew 3.2 percent, while sales of non-food goods declined 3.9 percent. Sales of automotive fuel decreased 8.8 percent.

