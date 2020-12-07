Japan Has Y2,144.7 Billion Current Account Surplus

Japan had a current account surplus of 2,144.7 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday - up 15.7 percent on year.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 2,126.3 billion yen following the 1,660.2 billion yen surplus in September.

Exports were down 3.2 percent on year to 6,319.8 billion yen, while imports tumbled an annual 15.2 percent to 5,348.8 billion yen.

The capital account was at 853.4 billion yen and the financial account came in at 860.5 billion yen.

Economic News

