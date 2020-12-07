Hong Kong Tipped To Open In The Red On Tuesday

The Hong Kong stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 300 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,500-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower on geopolitical concerns and fears of a no deal Brexit. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financials and stocks, although bargain hunting lifted the property sector.

For the day, the index tumbled 329.07 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 26,506.85 after trading between 26,256.40 and 26,870.58.

Among the actives, CNOOC plummeted 3.11 percent, while China Resources Land plunged 3.05 percent, Wharf Real Estate surged 2.99 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tanked 2.40 percent, AAC Technologies tumbled 2.39 percent, Alibaba skidded 2.27 percent, China Mengniu Dairy retreated 2.20 percent, Power Assets declined 1.82 percent, New World Development jumped 1.62 percent, Galaxy Entertainment surrendered 1.37 percent, Ping An Insurance sank 1.33 percent, CITIC dropped 1.23 percent, BOC Hong Kong shed 1.20 percent, AIA Group lost 1.18 percent, China Life Insurance and Hong Kong & China Gas both fell 1.01 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical slid 0.90 percent, WuXi Biologics added 0.88 percent, China Mobile dipped 0.86 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slipped 0.79 percent, Henderson Land gained 0.64 percent, WH Group eased 0.30 percent, Techtronic Industries rose 0.16 percent and Sands China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow and S&P 500 opened in the red and stayed that way, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ opened in the green on its way to a fresh record closing high.

The Dow dropped 148.47 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 20,069.79, while the NASDAQ gained 55.71 points or 0.45 percent to end at 12,519.95 and the S&P 500 fell 7.16 points or 0.19 percent to close at 3,691.96.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves after the major averages all reached record closing highs last Friday. They may be waiting for further developments regarding a potential stimulus bill before making any substantial bets.

On the geopolitical scene, reports suggest that the U.S. is preparing to sanction at least a dozen more Chinese officials over their role in the recent disqualification of Hong Kong legislators.

Also, traders have started pricing in the prospect of a no deal outcome to EU-UK trade negotiations after reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ready to walk away from negotiations.

Oil prices retreated on Monday as rising Covid-19 cases prompted more lockdowns around the world, threatening a global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate oil futures sank 45 cents or 0.99 percent at $45.66.

