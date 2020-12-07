Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market bounced firmly higher again on Monday, one session after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 210 points or 3.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,930-point plateau although it figures to hand back some of those gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower on geopolitical concerns and fears of a no deal Brexit. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, cement stocks and resource companies.

For the day, the index spiked 120.28 points or 2.07 percent to finish at 5,930.76 after trading between 5,854.30 and 5,941.35

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia rallied 2.96 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.52 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga skyrocketed 18.39 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia surged 4.72 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 2.03 percent, Indosat spiked 3.10 percent, Indocement soared 4.02 percent, Semen Indonesia added 0.64 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 1.07 percent, Astra Agro Lestari accelerated 3.43 percent, Aneka Tambang perked 2.81 percent, Vale Indonesia gathered 2.62 percent, Timah gained 2.94 percent and Bumi Resources jumped 2.94 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow and S&P 500 opened in the red and stayed that way, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ opened in the green on its way to a fresh record closing high.

The Dow dropped 148.47 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 20,069.79, while the NASDAQ gained 55.71 points or 0.45 percent to end at 12,519.95 and the S&P 500 fell 7.16 points or 0.19 percent to close at 3,691.96.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves after the major averages all reached record closing highs last Friday. They may be waiting for further developments regarding a potential stimulus bill before making any substantial bets.

On the geopolitical scene, reports suggest that the U.S. is preparing to sanction at least a dozen more Chinese officials over their role in the recent disqualification of Hong Kong legislators.

Also, traders have started pricing in the prospect of a no deal outcome to EU-UK trade negotiations after reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ready to walk away from negotiations.

Oil prices retreated on Monday as rising Covid-19 cases prompted more lockdowns around the world, threatening a global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate oil futures sank 45 cents or 0.99 percent at $45.66.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see November results for its consumer confidence index later today; in October, the index score was 79.0.

