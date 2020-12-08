China Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

China will on Wednesday release November numbers for consumer and producer prices, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are predicted to have fallen 0.2 percent on month and be flat on year after easing 0.3 percent on month and rising 0.5 percent in October. Producer prices are called lower by 1.8 percent on year after sinking 2.1 percent in the previous month.

Indonesia will see October numbers for retail sales; in September, sales were down 8.7 percent on year.

Japan will provide October figures for core machine orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.8 percent on month and a fall of 11.3 percent on year. That follows the 4.4 monthly decline and the 11.5 percent yearly drop in September.

Australia will see December results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank; in November, the index added 2.5 percent to a score of 107.7.

New Zealand will release Q3 data for manufacturing sales; in the three months prior, sales fell 12.1 percent on year.

