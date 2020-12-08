Red White & Bloom To Launch 'High Times' Branded Marijuana Products In Michigan

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. or RWB said it is launching 'High Times' branded cannabis products in Michigan under an exclusive license.

The company announced the phase one roll-out of an exclusive line of cannabis products to the Michigan market through existing licensed operators in the state. The products that will be initially launched include flower, vapes, gummies and pre-rolls.

RWB noted that pre-orders for provisioning centers will start on Wednesday, December 9.

The company will market two distinct line of 'High Times' branded products, known as Red Label and Black Label. The products will span over 30 'High Times' SKUs once fully launched.

RWB expects shipments of these products to commence in the first quarter of 2021.

"As the most recognizable brand in cannabis, making the jump into selling actual cannabis products was a huge step in our evolution - but ensuring the proper execution was essential. We're extremely proud and excited to release our collaboration with RWB for the world to consume," said High Times Chief Executive Officer Peter Horvath.

According to data from Headset, recreational marijuana sales in Michigan have surged to $65.5 million in August from $9.8 million in January. Michigan recreational sales has already outpaced Nevada to become the fifth highest-grossing state for cannabis sales and is on track to surpass $1 billion in sales.

RWB is primarily focusing its investments on the major U.S. , including Michigan, Illinois, California, Oklahoma, Arizona and Massachusetts for cannabis, and the U.S. and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

In June, RWB said it has closed the previously announced deal to acquire the licensing rights for the branding of High Times dispensaries and High Times cannabis-based CBD as well as THC products in the states of Michigan, Illinois and Florida.

The deal also includes RWB securing the rights from HT Retail Licensing LLC to the 'Culture' brand, for the branding of CBD and whole hemp flower products nationally in the U.S.

