European Economics Preview: German ZEW Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence survey data from Germany and revised GDP figures from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to issue Swiss unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 3.4 percent in November from 3.3 percent in October.

At 2.45 am ET, current account and foreign trade figures are due from France.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to publish industrial production and foreign trade figures. Industrial output is seen falling 2.5 percent annually in October after easing 1.5 percent in September.

In the meantime, consumer price data is due from Hungary. Economists forecast inflation to slow marginally to 2.9 percent in November from 3 percent in October.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is seen rising to 45.5 in December from 39.0 in the previous month.

Eurostat is slated to release euro area revised quarterly national accounts for the third quarter. The statistical office is set to confirm 12.6 percent sequential growth and an annual fall of 4.4 percent.

