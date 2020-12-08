UK Retail Sales Increase In November: BRC

UK retail sales increased in November despite the national lockdown, the British Retail Consortium reported Tuesday.

Like-for-like retail sales grew 7.7 percent on a yearly basis in November driven by food and grocery sales.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said the disparity between online and in-store non-food sales widened, with the highest online penetration rate since May.

"Despite the on-going unprecedented environment, UK retail fought hard during November to win growth on last year," Paul Martin, UK head of retail, KPMG, said.



"It was a tale of two channels however, as lockdown resulted in a dismal performance for high street retailers, whilst online sales rose by impressive double figures across most categories," Martin added.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.