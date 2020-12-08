Dutch Inflation Slows In November

Dutch consumer price inflation eased in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in November, after a 1.2 percent increase in October.

Prices for clothing had a downward effect on inflation as prices fell 0.6 percent in November, after a 3.2 percent rise.

Prices for petrol declined 8.0 percent in November, following a 5.2 percent fall.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, eased to 0.7 percent in November from 1.2 percent in the previous month.

