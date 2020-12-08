French Payroll Employment Climbs In Q3

French payroll employment increased in the third quarter as the relaxation of the containment measures underpinned economic activity and job creation, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.

Payroll employment advanced 1.6 percent or 401,000 in the third quarter. However, this was 295,900, or 1.2 percent below its pre-crisis level at the end of 2019.

The growth rate for the third quarter was revised down from 1.8 percent estimated on November 6.

Payroll employment in the private sector increased 312,400 and that in public services climbed 88,700.



In the second and third quarters of 2020, temporary employment grew sharply by 22.9 percent and then 22.8 percent.

Employment in market services surged 277,600 and that in construction grew 18,800 in the third quarter. Non-market services employment were up 112,800 from the previous quarter.

Economic News

