French Trade Deficit Narrows In October

France's trade deficit narrowed in October from the previous month, data from customs office showed Tuesday.

The trade deficit fell to EUR 4.85 billion from EUR 5.58 billion in September. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 4.4 billion.

Economists had forecast the trade shortfall to widen to EUR 6.3 billion in October.

On a monthly basis, exports grew 3.3 percent and imports climbed 1.2 percent in October.



However, year-on-year, exports declined 12.5 percent and imports dropped 8.8 percent in October.

