Swiss Jobless Rate Steady At 3.4% In November

Switzerland's jobless rate was stable in November, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate was a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in November, same as seen in October. This was in line with economists' expectations.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.3 percent in November from 3.2 percent in the previous month. This was also in line with economists' expectations.

The number of registered unemployed increased by 4,152 persons from the previous month to 153,270 in November.

The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 remained unchanged at 3.3 percent in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.