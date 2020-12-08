Hungary Inflation Slows In November

Hungary's consumer price inflation eased in November, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in November, after a 3.0 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a rise of 2.9 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was mainly due to a lower annual price rise of services and price decline of motor fuels, the agency said.

Price for food gained 6.2 percent annually in November and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 6.6 percent. Services cost rose by 1.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in November, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.

Core consumer prices rose 3.9 percent annually in November and increased 0.2 percent from the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 2.8 percent annually in November and fell 0.2 percent from the prior month.

