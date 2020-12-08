Latvia Consumer Prices Fall Further

Latvia's consumer prices continued to decline in November, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices decreased 0.7 percent year-on-year in November, same as seen in October.

Prices of goods fell 1.6 percent, while that of services increased 1.4 percent.

Prices for transport and housing declined by 5.3 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, in November.

Meanwhile, prices for recreation and culture grew 2.3 percent and those of gained 3.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in November.

