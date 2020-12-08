Futures Pointing To Initial Weakness On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to move to the downside following the mixed performance seen in the previous session.

Stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Monday following the strength seen last week. Despite the choppy trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq reached a new record closing high.

The major averages finished the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq rose 55.71 points or 0.5 percent to 12,519.95, the Dow fell 148.47 points or 0.5 percent to 30,069.79 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.16 points or 0.2 percent to 3,691.96.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves after the major averages all reached record closing highs last Friday.

Traders seemed to be waiting for further developments regarding a potential stimulus bill before making any substantial bets.

A quiet day on the U.S. economic front also kept traders on the sidelines, although the Federal Reserve did release its consumer credit report later in the day.

Most of the major sectors showed only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader .

Energy stocks saw considerable weakness, however, with a pullback by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index both tumbled by 2.6 percent and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index slumped by 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, gold stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 3.9 percent. The rally by gold stocks came amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slipping $0.31 to $45.45 a barrel after falling $0.50 to $45.76 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after spiking $26 to $1,866 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $7.60 to $1,873.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 104.06 yen compared to the 104.05 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2118 compared to yesterday's $1.2109.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday, with worries about surging cases in the U.S. and rising tension between Washington and Beijing keeping investors nervous. Brexit talks and U.S. stimulus negotiations also remained on investors' radar.

Chinese shares finished lower on worries that U.S. sanctions could be extended to banks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 6.43 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,410.18, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 202.29 points, or 0.76 percent, to 26,304.56.

In economic news, China's foreign exchange reserves increased to its highest level in more than four years in November, data from the People's Bank of China showed. Forex reserves rose about $50.5 billion to $3.178 trillion at the end of November. This was the highest level since August 2016.

Japanese shares ended lower for a third straight session despite upbeat Q3 GDP data and the announcement of a stimulus package of more than $700 billion.

The Nikkei average dropped 80.36 points, or 0.30 percent, to 26,467.08, while the broader Topix index closed 0.11 percent lower at 1,758.81, after having hit its lowest level since Nov. 20 earlier in the session.

Drug makers paced the decliners, with Daiichi Sankyo and Astellas Pharma falling 3.2 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Hydrogen product maker Iwatani soared 10.3 percent on a Nikkei report that Japan aims to make hydrogen a power source viable enough to produce the output of more than 30 nuclear reactors by 2030. Sekisui House surged 4.3 percent after its earnings came in better than expected.

Japan's gross domestic product surged an annualized 22.9 percent in the third quarter of 2020, the Cabinet Office said. That beat expectations for an increase of 21.5 percent following the 28.8 percent plunge in the previous three months.

On a quarterly basis, GDP was up 5.0 percent - matching forecasts following the 8.2 percent decline in the three months prior.

Investors also ignored positive household spending, current account and bank lending data.

Australian markets ended slightly higher as gold miners surged, offsetting losses in the energy sector. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 12.70 points, or 0.19 percent, to 6,687.70, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 13.30 points, or 0.19 percent, at 6,922.20.

Gold Miner Evolution rallied 2.4 percent, Newcrest advanced 1.9 percent and Norther Star Resources climbed 2 percent as gold prices rose on expectations of fresh fiscal stimulus in the United States.

Santos, Oil Search and Origin Energy lost about 2 percent as oil added to losses from the previous session on worries over surging Covid-19 cases and heightened tensions between the United States and China. Whitehaven Coal shares slumped 6.2 percent.

Link Administration Holdings surged 13.7 percent after it received a higher A$3.02 billion ($2.24 billion) buyout proposal from SS&C Technologies Holdings.

In economic news, reports on housing sector and confidence painted a positive picture of the economy.

Seoul stocks tumbled to snap a five-session winning streak on concerns over the new coronavirus resurgence both at home and abroad.

The benchmark Kospi fell 44.51 points, or 1.62 percent, to 2,700.93 as the country's daily new Covid-19 cases continued to hover near the 600-mark and the minister warned the capital area is now a Covid-19 war zone.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.7 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix gave up 2.5 percent and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, declined 3.6 percent.

Europe

European stocks were narrowly mixed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors eyed Brexit talks and coronavirus stimulus developments in the U.S. Congress.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels this week to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a last ditch effort to salvage Brexit talks.

According to media reports, significant differences remain over fishing rights, rules for fair trade and an enforcement mechanism for regulatory standards.

The U.S. Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to give negotiators more time to strike a compromise.

The European Central Bank holds its latest policy-setting meeting on Thursday after flagging more emergency bond buying and cheap liquidity for banks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 393.11 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX traded flat with a positive bias, while France's CAC 40 index was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.

Swiss drug maker Roche Group fell over 1 percent. The company announced that new data on its investigational T-cell engaging bispecific antibody portfolio is showing encouraging activity across multiple types of blood cancer.

Mining company KAZ Minerals dropped 1.4 percent. The company said its full year copper and gold production would be at the top end of their respective guidance ranges of 280-300 kt and 180-200 koz.

Ashtead Group rallied 3.5 percent. The industrial equipment rental company raised its full-year outlook after posting better-than-expected half-year results.

Euromoney Institutional Investor, a B2B information services provider, rose about 1 percent after it announced the acquisition of WealthEngine, Inc. for $14.5 million.

Plumbing and heating parts distributor Ferguson advanced 1.3 percent after reporting a 12 percent rise in first-quarter profit.

Hella shares surged as much as 7.3 percent. The automotive part supplier reported that its preliminary the currency-and portfolio-adjusted sales for the second quarter increased by 4.4 percent to about 1.8 billion euros from last year.

In economic releases, U.K. retail sales increased in November despite the national lockdown, the British Retail Consortium reported. Like-for-like retail sales grew 7.7 percent on a yearly basis in November driven by food and grocery sales.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said the disparity between online and in-store non-food sales widened, with the highest online penetration rate since May.

French payroll employment increased in the third quarter as the relaxation of the coronavirus containment measures underpinned economic activity and job creation, final data from the statistical office Insee showed.

