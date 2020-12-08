Mild Upside Tipped For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,630-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on optimism over the arrival of the first rounds of vaccine to treat the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the rubber glove makers, weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the plantations.

For the day, the index added 8.81 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 1,631.70 after trading between 1,624.95 and 1,631.72. Volume was 11.255 billion shares worth 6.392 billion ringgit. There were 652 decliners and 594 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove skyrocketed 7.42 percent, while Genting surged 3.72 percent, Petronas Gas soared 2.44 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings spiked 2.30 percent, Hartalega Holdings accelerated 1.52 percent, PPB Group rallied 1.41 percent, Tenaga Nasional plunged 1.28 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 0.91 percent, Sime Darby climbed 0.87 percent, Maxis gathered 0.80 percent, Genting Malaysia perked 0.78 percent, Public Bank tumbled 0.75 percent, Hong Leong Bank skidded 0.44 percent, Maybank sank 0.36 percent, AMMB Holdings dropped 0.31 percent, Axiata advanced 0.27 percent, CIMB Group shed 0.25 percent, Press Metal added 0.25 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.20 percent, RHB Capital gained 0.18 percent, MISC fell 0.14 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.08 percent and Petronas Chemicals, Dialog Group, Hap Seng, IOI Corporation and Digi.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks opened in the red Tuesday but gradually ticked higher and finished in positive territory.

The Dow added 104.09 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 30,173.88, while the NASDAQ gained 62.83 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,582.77 and the S&P 500 rose 10.29 points or 0.28 percent to close at 3,702.25.

The lower open on Wall Street was caused by concerns about surging cases and fears of tighter lockdown restrictions in several places across the world - but news that the U.K. has begun administering the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech helped in limiting the markets' slide and helped turn them higher.

The continued surge in coronavirus cases and increasing number of hospitalizations in the U.S. boosted hopes for a U.S. pandemic stimulus. Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to give negotiators more time to strike a compromise.

Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday amid worries about energy demand outlook after data showed OPEC oil production climbed to a six-month high in November. West Texas Intermediate crude for January ended lower by $0.16 or 0.4 percent at $45.60 a barrel.

