Tech Shares May Continue To Boost Taiwan Bourse

The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 380 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,360-point plateau and it's expected to see additional upside again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on optimism over the arrival of the first rounds of vaccine to treat the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the stocks, weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the cement companies.

For the day, the index gained 103.80 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 14,360.40 after trading between 14,184.58 and 14,367.00.

Among the actives, Mega Financial skidded 1.03 percent, while CTBC Financial dropped 1.02 percent, Fubon Financial shed 0.44 percent, First Financial plunged 2.11 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.40 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped 1.95 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.80 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.34 percent, Largan Precision gathered 1.78 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.26 percent, MediaTek soared 3.69 percent, Asia Cement dipped 0.34 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.11 percent and Formosa Plastic and Cathay Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks opened in the red Tuesday but gradually ticked higher and finished in positive territory.

The Dow added 104.09 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 30,173.88, while the NASDAQ gained 62.83 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,582.77 and the S&P 500 rose 10.29 points or 0.28 percent to close at 3,702.25.

The lower open on Wall Street was caused by concerns about surging cases and fears of tighter lockdown restrictions in several places across the world - but news that the U.K. has begun administering the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech helped in limiting the markets' slide and helped turn them higher.

The continued surge in coronavirus cases and increasing number of hospitalizations in the U.S. boosted hopes for a U.S. pandemic stimulus. Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to give negotiators more time to strike a compromise.

Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday amid worries about energy demand outlook after data showed OPEC oil production climbed to a six-month high in November. West Texas Intermediate crude for January ended lower by $0.16 or 0.4 percent at $45.60 a barrel.

