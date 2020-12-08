Hong Kong Stock Market May Find Support On Wednesday

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 530 points or 2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,300-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on optimism over the arrival of the first rounds of vaccine to treat the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plunged 202.29 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 26,304.56 after trading between 26,270.91 and 26,460.35,

Among the actives, Xiaomi Corporation surged 4.77 percent, while China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 4.76 percent, CNOOC plunged 3.91 percent, Ping An insurance tanked 3.42 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 2.36 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 2.05 percent, China Mobile and CSPC Pharmaceutical both retreated 1.94 percent, CITIC soared 1.43 percent, Power Assets spiked 1.36 percent, Sands China declined 1.30 percent, China Life Insurance surrendered 1.25 percent, AIA Group sank 1.02 percent, WuXi Biologics advanced 0.80 percent, WH Group dropped 0.74 percent, Techtronic Industries added 0.67 percent, BOC Hong Kong shed 0.61 percent, AAC technologies lost 0.58 percent, Wharf Real Estate gained 0.51 percent, China Mengniu Dairy fell 0.36 percent, Galaxy Entertainment slid 0.24 percent, New World Development eased 0.13 percent and Alibaba Group and Hong Kong & China Gas were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks opened in the red Tuesday but gradually ticked higher and finished in positive territory.

The Dow added 104.09 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 30,173.88, while the NASDAQ gained 62.83 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,582.77 and the S&P 500 rose 10.29 points or 0.28 percent to close at 3,702.25.

The lower open on Wall Street was caused by concerns about surging cases and fears of tighter lockdown restrictions in several places across the world - but news that the U.K. has begun administering the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech helped in limiting the markets' slide and helped turn them higher.

The continued surge in coronavirus cases and increasing number of hospitalizations in the U.S. boosted hopes for a U.S. pandemic stimulus. Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to give negotiators more time to strike a compromise.

Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday amid worries about energy demand outlook after data showed OPEC oil production climbed to a six-month high in November. West Texas Intermediate crude for January ended lower by $0.16 or 0.4 percent at $45.60 a barrel.

