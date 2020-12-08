Indonesia Stock Market May Test Resistance At 6,000 Points

The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing more than 130 points or 2.2 percent along the way.

The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,940-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on optimism over the arrival of the first rounds of vaccine to treat the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 13.65 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 5,944.41 after trading between 5,911.10 and 5,961.78.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.57 percent, while Bank Mandiri fell 0.37 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga rallied 2.43 percent, Indosat dropped 0.75 percent, Indocement tanked 3.03 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 1.49 percent, Indofood Suskes declined 1.41 percent, Astra Agro Lestari skidded 1.24 percent, Aneka Tambang jumped 1.56 percent, Vale Indonesia retreated 1.47 percent, Timah advanced 1.19 percent, Bukit Asam soared 5.22 percent, Bumi Resources surged 4.29 percent and Bank Negara Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks opened in the red Tuesday but gradually ticked higher and finished in positive territory.

The Dow added 104.09 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 30,173.88, while the NASDAQ gained 62.83 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,582.77 and the S&P 500 rose 10.29 points or 0.28 percent to close at 3,702.25.

The lower open on Wall Street was caused by concerns about surging cases and fears of tighter lockdown restrictions in several places across the world - but news that the U.K. has begun administering the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech helped in limiting the markets' slide and helped turn them higher.

The continued surge in coronavirus cases and increasing number of hospitalizations in the U.S. boosted hopes for a U.S. pandemic stimulus. Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to give negotiators more time to strike a compromise.

Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday amid worries about energy demand outlook after data showed OPEC oil production climbed to a six-month high in November. West Texas Intermediate crude for January ended lower by $0.16 or 0.4 percent at $45.60 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see October numbers for retail sales later today; in September, sales were down 8.7 percent on year.

