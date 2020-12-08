Australian Market Rises

The Australian stock market is rising on Wednesday, extending gains to a seventh straight session, following the record highs overnight on Wall Street as positive developments on the vaccine front and hopes of U.S. fiscal stimulus outweighed worries about the continued surge in coronavirus cases.

News that the U.K. has started to administer the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech to the public and that it found no safety concerns with the vaccine helped lift sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 43.60 points or 0.65 percent to 6,731.30 and the broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 44.80 points or 0.65 percent to 6,967.00. Australian stocks rose modestly on Tuesday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent, BHP Group is adding 0.7 percent and Rio Tinto is up 0.2 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly higher despite a decline in crude oil prices overnight. Oil Search is higher by 0.7 percent and Santos is adding 0.6 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is lower by more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is advancing more than 1 percent and National Australia Bank is adding 0.3 percent, while ANZ Banking is down 0.2 percent and Westpac is unchanged.

Gold miners are also mixed even as safe-haven gold prices extended gains overnight. Evolution Mining is rising almost 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.2 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see December results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank today.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday as positive developments on the vaccine front and hopes of a fiscal stimulus outweighed reports showing a surge in coronavirus cases across the country. News about the U.K. beginning to administer the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and that it found no safety concerns with the vaccine helped lift sentiment. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both posted new closing highs.

The Dow ended higher by 104.61 points or 0.35 percent at 30,174.40. The S&P 500 moved up 10.29 points or 0.28 percent to settle at 3,702.25 and the tech-laden Nasdaq climbed 62.83 points or 0.5 percent to 12,582.77.

The major European turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX edged up 0.05 percent and 0.06 percent, respectively. France's CAC 40 slid 0.23 percent.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Tuesday amid worries about outlook for energy demand due to the continued surge in coronavirus cases in several states across the U.S. and reports of tight lockdown measures in several countries across the world. WTI crude for January dipped $0.16 or about 0.4 percent to $45.60 a barrel.

