Vitamin Shoppe To Offer Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Products

Cannabis company Canopy Growth said Tuesday that the full line of Martha Stewart CBD wellness products is now available at the Vitamin Shoppe, in time for the busy holiday shopping season.

The Vitamin Shoppe, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc., is the first national retailer to carry the full line of Martha Stewart CBD wellness products.

The Martha Stewart CBD products are developed by television show host and entrepreneur Martha Stewart in collaboration with Canopy Growth and Marquee Brands. The products are available at over 580 "CBD HQ" locations of the Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements as well as online.

"When I created this new line of CBD products, it was important that the assortment be delicious and elegant, but also affordable and accessible. I'm thrilled that our customers will now be able to shop our CBD collection at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores nationwide," said Martha Stewart.

In September, Canopy Growth announced the launch of Martha Stewart CBD - a new line of hemp-derived wellness supplements, with flavor profiles inspired by some of Martha's most popular recipes.

Martha Stewart's portfolio of gourmet wellness supplements are specially formulated in collaboration with the cannabinoid scientists at Canopy Growth. The products are naturally flavored and are made in the U.S. with hemp-derived CBD isolate.

The product line available at the Vitamin Shoppe includes Martha Stewart CBD 10mg Wellness Gummies in Citrus Medley and Berry Medley flavors, Martha Stewart CBD 750mg Oil Drops in Blood Orange or Meyer Lemon flavors and unflavored, and Martha Stewart CBD 25mg Softgels.

The new Martha Stewart CBD Special Edition 15-Flavor 60-count Wellness Gummy Sampler Box, ideal for holiday gifting, will be available at select locations.

The giftable Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies Sampler was released by Canopy Growth in November, ahead of the start of the holiday season. Inspired by the French confection pâte de fruits, the 60-count sampler box features 15 seasonal flavors such as Passionfruit, Calamondin and Quince.

To celebrate Martha Stewart CBD's launch at the Vitamin Shoppe, holiday shoppers will receive 25 percent off all Martha Stewart wellness products purchased online through December 30, 2020, as part of a special introductory offer.

