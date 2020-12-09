European Economics Preview: Germany's Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from Germany is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade figures for October. Exports are forecast to climb 1.2 percent on month, slower than September's 2.3 percent increase. Meanwhile, imports are expected to rise 1 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent fall.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases industrial production data for October. Economists expect the production to fall 2.6 percent on year, following a 3.4 percent decrease in September.

In the meantime, foreign trade from Austria, Slovakia and Hungary are due. Slovakia's trade surplus is seen at EUR 724.8 million in October versus EUR 707.9 million a month ago.

