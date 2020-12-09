Denmark Exports Fall In October

Denmark's exports and imports declined in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

Exports excluding ships, aircraft and fuel declined a seasonally adjusted 6.3 percent year-on-year in October, after a 5.0 percent growth in September.

Imports fell 3.4 percent annually in October, after a 1.1 percent increase in the preceding month.

The trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft and fuel was a seasonally adjusted DKK 5.1 billion in October.

The total trade balance registered a surplus of DKK 4.4 billion on a non-adjusted basis and a seasonally adjusted DKK 4.1 billion in October.

