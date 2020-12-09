Slovakia Trade Surplus Increases In October

Slovakia's trade surplus increased in October as exports rose and imports declined, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 807.5 million in October from EUR 304.0 million in the same month last year. In September, the trade surplus was EUR 707.9 million.

Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 724.8 million.

The latest increase in trade surplus was the highest in the last decade.

Exports rose 0.6 percent annually in October, while imports fell 5.7 percent.

For the January to September period, export and imports fell by 8.8 percent and 11.0 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year. The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 2.3 billion.

