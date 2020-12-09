Lithuania Producer Prices Continue To Fall

Lithuania's producer prices continued to decline in November, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index decreased 8.3 percent year-on-year in November, following a 9.3 percent decrease in October.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 1.5 percent annually in November, following a 1.8 percent decline in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 7.2 percent annually in November. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 9.1 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent in November, following a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month.

Another data from Statistics Lithuania showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.4 percent yearly in November.

On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.