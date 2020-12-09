South Africa Inflation Slows In November

South Africa's consumer price inflation eased in November, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in November, after a 3.3 percent increase in October. This was in line with economists' expectation.

The main contributions to the annual inflation came from food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 5.8 percent annually in November and housing and utilities cost rose by 2.9 percent.

Prices of miscellaneous goods and services rose 6.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer price remained unchanged in November. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.

The core inflation, which excludes prices of non-alcoholic beverages, fuels and energy, was 3.3 percent in November. Economists had expected a 3.4 percent increase.

On a monthly basis, the core CPI remained unchanged in November. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.