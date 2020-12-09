Spain Industrial Production Decline Slows In October

Spain's industrial production declined at a slower pace in October, data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output fell 1.6 percent annually in October, following a 3.1 percent decrease in September. Output was forecast to decrease 2.6 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 6.1 percent yearly in October, following a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month.

Production of intermediate goods grew 1.6 percent and that of durable consumer goods increased 0.7 percent annually in October.

Meanwhile, output of capital goods decreased 4.0 percent. Output of non-durable goods and energy dropped by 3.9 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial output rose 0.6 percent in October, after a 0.9 percent in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.