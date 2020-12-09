Amended: South Africa Retail Sales Fall Further

Corrects the year-on-year change figure in the second paragraph.

South Africa's retail sales continued to decline in October, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales fell 1.8 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.4 percent decrease in September. Economists had forecast a 2.7 percent decline.

The biggest negative contribution came from the all 'other' retailers, and retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.2 percent in October, after a 1.0 percent rise in the previous month.

In the three months ended in October, retail sales increased 7.1 percent, after a 24.1 percent rise in the preceding three months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.