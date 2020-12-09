Croatia Producer Prices Continue To Fall

Croatia's producer prices continued to decline in November, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index fell 3.6 percent year-on-year in November, following a 4.0 percent decrease in October. Prices fell for the ninth month in a row.

Prices in the domestic market decreased 2.3 percent annually in November and those in the foreign market fell 5.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in November, following a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit narrowed to EUR 6.518 billion in September from EUR 8.065 billion in the same month last year.

Economic News

