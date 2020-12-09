Bay Street Likely To Open Higher; BoC Rate Decision Eyed

Canadian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday thanks to rollouts in the U.K. and continued optimism about a stimulus deal in the U.S.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision at 10 AM ET. The bank's views on the is likely to set the trend for the market.

The central bank had left its interest rate unchanged at 0.25% in late October, and maintained its forward guidance.

The Canadian market ended higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a sixth straight session. The benchmark S&P/TSX ended with a gain of 56.65 points or 0.32% at 17,639.00, after scaling a low of 17,541.62 and a high of 17,654.92.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) said the will target a capital of approximately C$3.2 billion in 2021, and production of approximately 1,225,000 BOE/d, with growth of approximately 62,000 BOE/d from forecasted 2020 levels.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) reported earnings of $161.9 million or 52 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended November 1, up from $138.6 million on 44 cents per diluted share in the corresponding quarter last year.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) announced that they have entered into a combination agreement as per which the companies will combine their businesses in an at market, all-stock transaction valued at approximately $900 million , including TORC's net debt, estimated at $335 million as of December 31, 2020.

Asian stocks ended higher on Wednesday amid hopes of U.S. fiscal stimulus and positive vaccine news, with the U.K. starting the immunization program against the coronavirus pandemic. Sentiment was also boosted by an announcement from Johnson & Johnson that it could obtain late-stage trial results for a single-dose vaccine in January.

European stocks are up in positive territory lifted by hopes of U.S. fiscal stimulus and positive vaccine news. The focus is on Brexit talks as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Brussels this afternoon in a last-ditch bid to make a breakthrough in trade negotiations.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January are up $0.20 or 0.43% at $45.80 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $10.50 or 0.56% at $1,864.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.181 or 0.73% at $24.535 an ounce.

