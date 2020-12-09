New Zealand Electronic Retail Card Spending Rises 1.4% On Year In November

The total value of electronic retail card spending was up 1.4 percent on year in November, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - slowing from 8.2 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, spending was up 0.1 percent after spiking 8.8 percent in the previous month.

Spending in the core retail industries was up 3.3 percent on year.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories (services and other non-retail) was down NZ$65 million (0.8 percent) on year.

Cardholders made 162 million transactions across all industries in November, with an average value of NZ$51 per transaction.

