New Zealand PMI Due On Friday

New Zealand will on Friday see November results for food inflation and for the BusinessNZ PMI, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In October, the PMI score was 51.7, while food prices were up 2.7 percent on year.

Also, the in Thailand will remain closed on Friday for an extended Constitution Day holiday; they'll reopen on Monday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.