Dutch Industrial Production Decline Slows In October

Dutch industrial production declined at a softer pace in October, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Industrial production decreased 3.7 percent year-on-year in October, following a 6.6 percent fall in September.

Among the eight largest categories in the sector, production in the machinery industry declined the most, by 18.1 percent.

Meanwhile, production in chemical industry increased from a year earlier for the fourth straight month.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 2.0 percent in October.

Economic News

