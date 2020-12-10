Asian Shares Fall As US Stimulus Talks Stall

Asian stocks fell on Thursday as Brexit negotiations reached stalemate and U.S. lawmakers failed to come to agreement over a proposed stimulus package.

Chinese shares ended little changed after S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would remove a total of 21 Chinese companies from its equities and bond indexes.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,373.28, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 92.25 points, or 0.35 percent, at 26.410.59.

Japanese shares ended lower amid stalled U.S. stimulus talks and worries about rising cases in the U.S. The Nikkei average slipped 61.70 points, or 0.23 percent, to 26,756.24, while the broader Topix index closed 0.18 percent lower at 1,776.21.

Chip-linked shares fell sharply, with Advantest losing 3.7 percent and Tokyo Electron falling 2 percent. SoftBank Group soared 10.9 percent as the value of its stake in U.S. food delivery app DoorDash rose massively following its initial public offering.

Australian fell notably to snap a seven-session rally, with gold miners and technology companies pacing the decliners.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 45.40 points, or 0.67 percent, to 6,683.10, after reaching a nine-month high in the previous session. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 48.30 points, or 0.69 percent, at 6,917.10.

Tech stocks follower their U.S. peers lower, with Appen falling as much as 12.4 percent. WiseTech Global tumbled 3.7 percent.

Regis Resources, Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources lost 3-6 percent as bullion prices slumped on improved risk appetite.

Link Administration Holdings rose 0.9 percent on saying it would give U.S. software firm SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc due diligence access to improve its offer.

Miners ended with modest losses after seven straight sessions of gains. Energy stocks also ended broadly lower.

Seoul stocks closed lower on massive selling by foreign investors amid uncertainties over the quadruple expiration of key stock derivatives, including Kospi-tracking options and futures.

The benchmark Kospi ended a choppy session down 9.01 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,746.46 after climbing 2 percent the previous day.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1.4 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix lost 3.3 percent and leading chemical maker LG Chem gave up 2.3 percent.

New Zealand shares swung between gains and losses before finishing modestly lower. The benchmark NZX-50 index slid 29.03 points, or 0.23 percent, to 12,860.37 after hitting a record high in the previous session.

U.S. stocks retreated from record levels overnight amid no breakthrough in stimulus talks and a sell-off in shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost as much as 1.9 percent.

