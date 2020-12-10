logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Airbnb Prices IPO At $68/shr, Above Estimated Range

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

The San Francisco-based home rental platform Airbnb announced the pricing of its initial public offering of about 51.32 million shares of Class A common stock at $68.00 per share. The offering reportedly values Airbnb at about $47 billion, which includes employee stock options and restricted stock units.

Airbnb had initially set a price range of $44.00 - $50.00 for its shares, but raised that to a range of $56.00 - $60.00 earlier this week, citing rising investor demand.

Airbnb is offering 50.00 million shares and selling stockholders are offering 1.32 million shares.

In addition, Airbnb has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.00 million shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Airbnb's Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 10, 2020, under the ticker symbol "ABNB." The offering is expected to close on December 14, 2020.

Airbnb expects the gross proceeds from the offering to the company, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be about $3.4 billion, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

Airbnb said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

On November 16, Airbnb filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the initial public offering of shares of class A common stock.

Airbnb offers 90,000 cabins, 40,000 farms, 24,000 tiny homes, 5,600 boats, 3,500 castles, 2,800 yurts, 2,600 treehouses, 1,600 private islands, 300 lighthouses, and 140 igloos, and has welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe.

Earlier this week, On-demand prepared food delivery service DoorDash said that it priced its initial public offering of 33 million shares of its Class A common stock at $102.00 per share, which was above its previously estimated $90.00 and $95.00 per share range.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
FTC, States' Lawsuits Seek Facebook To Divest Instagram, WhatsApp
The Federal Trade Commission or FTC and state attorneys general filed lawsuits against Facebook seeking divestiture of Instagram and WhatsApp, alleging illegal monopolization. The agency, along with a coalition of attorneys general of 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam, filed the suits following an investigation, seeking a permanent injunction in federal court that could require divest
Campbell Soup Q1 Results Beat View, But Sees Q2 Profit Below View
Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reported a profit for the first quarter that climbed 86 percent from last year, reflecting higher sales volumes, improved gross margin performance and lower selling expenses. Quarterly net sales increased 7 percent. Both earnings and revenue beat analysts' estimates. But the company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings below their expectations.
UK To Drop Retaliatory Tariffs On U.S. Goods In Airbus-Boeing Dispute
The U.K. Government announced its plans to suspend retaliatory tariffs imposed on $4 billion worth of US products as part of longstanding trade conflicts between the EU and US around steel and aluminium, and aerospace. The Department for International Trade will suspend the tariffs from January 1, when the country becomes an independent trading nation once again.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2020 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap