Czech Inflation Slows In November

The Czech consumer price inflation eased in November, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 2.9 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a 2.8 percent rise.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 9.7 percent yearly in November and those of restaurants and hotels rose by 4.3 percent.

Prices of clothing and footwear, and increased by 3.7 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 1.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in November. Economists had expected a 2.8 percent rise.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices fell 0.6 percent annually in October, following a 1.3 percent decline in September.

Export prices rose 3.2 percent yearly in October, following a 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, import prices and export prices rose by 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, in October.

