Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: IMMP, SLS, GLSI, PBLA, EDIT, XBIO…

What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Immutep Limited (IMMP) is up over 109% at $4.58 in pre-market trading Thursday, following encouraging first Overall Survival follow up data from its ongoing phase IIb study of lead drug candidate Eftilagimod alpha in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy in patients with HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer.

2. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) is up more than 70% at $10.99 in pre-market hours, adding to yesterday's gain of over 70%, on no news. The company is slated to present finalized data from the National Cancer Institute-sponsored phase II trial of Nelipepimut-S in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) of the breast who are HLA-A2+ or A3+ positive, express HER2 at IHC 1+, 2+, or 3+ levels, and are pre- or post-menopausal, at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on December 11.

3. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) is up over 47% at $84 in pre-market trading Thursday, adding to yesterday's gain. The stock soared more than 990% yesterday, following promising five year-data related to drug candidate GP2 in a phase II clinical trial in HER2 positive women with operable breast cancer. GP2 treatment showed 0% recurrence of breast cancer. GP2 will now be tested in a phase iii clinical trial with a similar population of moderate to severe (high risk T1, T2-T4) breast cancer patients.

4. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is up over 40% at $6.15 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain. The stock was up more than 20% yesterday, following news of the company completing patient enrollment in its phase I trial of SBP-101 combination therapy for first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

5. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) is up over 14% at $1.03 in pre-market hours. A SEC filing dated Dec 7 shows a couple of insiders have purchased the stock.

6. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) is up over 12% at $4.39 in pre-market trading today on no news. On December 8, the company announced the appointments of Amy Broidrick as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, a newly created executive position, and veteran public company CEO Sidney Emery, Jr. to its board as an independent director. The fiscal second quarter financial results were reported last month. Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $0.8 million compared with $1.2 million for the same period in 2019.

7. Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is up over 9% at $55.38 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of more than 17%. Yesterday, the company announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA for the initiation of a phase I/II clinical trial of EDIT-301, an experimental CRISPR/Cas12a gene editing medicine in development for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

In the Red

1. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is down over 27% at $4.58 in pre-market trading Thursday. Yesterday, the company announced that due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering to 16.67 million shares from the previously announced size of 8.89 million shares, at a price to the public of $4.50 per share. The offering is slated to close on about December 14.

2. Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) is down more than 9% at $4.21 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what is gained yesterday. The stock was up over 34% yesterday on news of the company entering a feasibility agreement with GW Research Limited ("GW"), London, U.K. to explore using the Accordion Pill (AP) platform for an undisclosed research program.

3. GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is down more than 17% at $4.70 in pre-market hours, giving back some of what it gained yesterday, on no news. On November 30, a Patent and Biological Materials License Agreement was signed with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in support of GeoVax's non-clinical development of vaccines against numerous pathogens.

4. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) is down nearly 12% at $2.79 in pr-market hours Thursday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 190% yesterday, following the company's partner PJSC Pharmsynthez reporting encouraging data from its pivotal phase III clinical study of Epolong as a treatment for anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease. PJSC Pharmsynthez developed its investigational drug Epolong leveraging Xenetic's patent-protected platform PolyXen.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News