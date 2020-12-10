Slovakia Industrial Production Falls Further

Slovakia's industrial production declined further in October, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 2.5 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.2 percent decrease in September.

Production for manufacturing declined 4.7 percent yearly in October.

Meanwhile, production for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output, and mining and quarrying rose by 12.8 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in October.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output declined 23.6 percent yearly in October.

