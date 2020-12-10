Greece Consumer Prices, Industrial Production, Jobless Rate Fall

Greece's consumer prices declined further in November, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

Industrial production declined in October and jobless rate fell in September, separate reports from the statistical office revealed.

The consumer price index fell 2.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.8 percent decline in October.

Prices for transportation declined 6.9 percent annually in November. Prices of housing decreased 4.4 percent and clothing and footwear cost fell 3.6 percent.

Prices household equipment and miscellaneous goods and services grew by 2.7 percent, each.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.9 percent in November, after a 0.3 percent growth in the prior month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 2.1 percent annually in November, following a 2.0 percent decline in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP declined 0.8 percent in November, after a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production fell 3.7 percent annually in October, following a 2.1 percent decline in September.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 9.1 percent in October, reversing a 9.8 percent growth in the prior month.

Another report from Hellenic Statistical Authority showed that the jobless rate fell to 16.1 percent in September from 16.5 percent in August. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 16.9 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by 50,522 to 746,961 in September from 797,473 in the same month last year.

Economic News

