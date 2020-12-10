Lithuania Trade Balance Swing To Surplus

Lithuania's trade balance swung to a surplus in October, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

Trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 51.8 million in October versus a deficit of EUR 74.1 million in the same month last year. In September, the trade surplus was EUR 138.7 million.

Exports fell 1.1 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.0 percent decline in September.

Imports grew 1.8 percent annually in October, after a 1.9 percent fall in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 3.5 percent in October and import increased 7.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.