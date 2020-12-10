South Africa Manufacturing Output Continues To Fall

South Africa's manufacturing output continued to decline in October, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output fell 3.4 percent year-on-year in October, following an 1.9 percent decline in September.

The biggest negative contribution came mainly from petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products, basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment, and wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing.

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output rose 2.6 percent in October, after a 2.9 percent growth in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 1.2 percent rise.

During the three months ended in October, manufacturing output gained 17.2 percent, after a 33.2 percent increase in the preceding period.

Economic News

