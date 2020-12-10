Finland Industrial Production Rises In October

Finland's industrial production rose in October after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose 1.5 percent month-on-month in October, after a 2.0 percent fall in September.

Manufacturing output rose 0.9 percent monthly in October and production in mining and quarrying industry grew 9.1 percent.

Among industries, production in electrical and electronics industry grew 6.3 percent. Production in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production and metal industry gained by 2.6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial output declined 2.2 percent in October, following a 5.8 percent fall in the previous month.

During January to October, output declined by 3.3 percent from the year ago, data showed.

Another report from Statistics Finland showed that new orders in manufacturing declined 1.5 percent year-on-year in October, following a 10.8 percent fall in August. Orders have declined continuously for tenth months.

