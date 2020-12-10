logo
Economy And The Numbers
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Romania Trade Deficit Narrows In October

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Romania's trade deficit decreased in October as exports and imports declined, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 1.798 billion in October from EUR 1.971 billion in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was EUR 1.542 billion.

Exports declined 1.1 percent annually in October, following a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.

Imports fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in October, after a 4.4 percent increase in September.

For the January to October period, exports decreased 12.2 percent and imports declined 8.7 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2020 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap