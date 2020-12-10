Turkish Jobless Rate Falls In September

Turkey's jobless rate decreased in September, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate decreased to a seasonally adjusted 12.7 percent in September from 13.1 percent in August. In the same month last year, the rate was 13.8 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 12.7 percent in September from 13.8 percent in the same month of 2019. In August, the unemployment rate was 13.2 percent.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell to 24.3 percent in September from 26.1 percent in the previous year. The rate was 26.1 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 4.016 million in September from 4.566 million in the same month last year.

