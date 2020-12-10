Alkermes To Implement Value Enhancement Plan; Announces Profitability Targets

Biopharmaceutical company Alkermes plc (ALKS), on Thursday announced a Value Enhancement Plan to drive growth, improve operational as well as financial performance and enhance shareholder value.



The plan includes a commitment to multi-year profitability targets, a review and optimization of the company's cost structure, potential monetization of non-core assets, and continued governance enhancements.

This includes the addition of two new independent directors with substantial financial and operational expertise to the company's board of directors - David Daglio and Brian McKeon.

Alkermes added that two long-serving directors, Robert Breyer and Paul Mitchell, plan to retire and step down from the board at the close of the company's 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

"These new initiatives also support our strong growth trajectory, which has come more clearly into focus over the past few months, with the positive advisory committee meeting and constructive regulatory interactions for ALKS 3831 for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and with new clinical data emerging in our ALKS 4230 immuno-oncology program," said Richard Pops, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes.

As part of the Value Enhancement Plan, the company today announced its commitment to achieving fiscal 2023 adjusted net income equal to 25 percent of the company's total revenues and EBITDA margin of 20 percent of total revenues.

In addition, the company is committed to achieving fiscal 2024 adjusted net income equal to 30 percent of its total revenues and EBITDA margin of 25 percent of total revenues.

Alkermes has commenced an extensive review of its operations and structure both internally and with external advisors to identify potential areas for improved efficiencies. As the review is ongoing, the company plans to provide an update on the findings and planned initiatives resulting from the review following its conclusion, expected in the first quarter of 2021.

The company plans to host an investor day in the first quarter of 2021.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News