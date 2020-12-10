Canadian Market Down In Negative Territory In Cautious Trade

After opening with a negative gap, the Canadian stock market recovered and spent a few minutes in positive territory Thursday morning before drifting lower again.

The mood is cautious despite Health Canada approving Prizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine and paving the way for the federal government to begin its vaccination campaign.

Energy stocks are up sharply, riding on higher crude oil prices. However, the market is weighed down by losses in telecom, consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks. Materials and industrial shares are also exhibiting weakness, while stocks are finding modest support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 30.63 points or 0.17% at 17,529.23 a few minutes before noon. The index, which slipped to a low of 17,452.90 earlier, rose to 17,585.51 subsequently before losing ground again.

The Capped Energy Index is climbing 4.31%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO) is soaring nearly 10%, Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) an Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are gaining 8 to 9%.

Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are up 3 to 6%.

Telecom stocks Telus Corp (T.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B.TO) are down 2.5%, 1.6% and 1%, respectively.

Consumer staples stock Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) is down by about 2.5%. Empire reported a net profit of $161.4 million or 60 cents per share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with net profit of $154.6 million or 57 cents per share a year earlier when the results were boosted by unusually large property disposals by Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust that added six cents per share.

Weston Geroge (WN.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO) and Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO) are down 1.3 to 1.4%.

In the consumer discretionary section, Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) is declining 4.4%. Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) are down 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), moving down by 2 to 2.7%, are among the notable losers in the materials section.

In the financial space, Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) is down 2%, Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) is declining 1.4% and Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) is lower by 1%, while Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) is down nearly 1%.

Among the stocks in the healthcare section, Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is down 1.4%. The company said on Wednesday that it is closing more production facilities in Canada, including its entire outdoor cannabis cultivation operations in the country, as part of efforts to streamline its operations and improve margins. The closure of these facilities will impact about 220 employees, the company said.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is down 3.2% and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is lower by 1.7%, while Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) and Knight Therapeutics (GUD.TO) are both down by about 1.25%.

