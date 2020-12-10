Japanese Market Drifts Lower

The Japanese stock market slipped into negative territory on Friday after opening higher, while the safe-haven yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar. Investors remained cautious amid lingering uncertainty about a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bill and surging cases around the world.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 172.72 points or 0.65 percent to 26,583.52, after falling to a low of 26,553.01 earlier. The Japanese market closed lower on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing are declining more than 1 percent each. In the tech space, Advantest is lower by more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is down 0.4 percent.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is losing 1 percent and Sony is down 0.5 percent, while Panasonic and Canon are down 0.3 percent each.

Sony's Funimation Global Group will buy AT&T's anime Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion.

Among automakers, Toyota is rising almost 3 percent, while Honda is declining almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.3 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Nexon Co. is gaining almost 6 percent, while Showa Denko and IHI Corp. are rising more than 4 percent each.

Conversely, Asahi Kasei and Japan Exchange Group are losing almost 4 percent each, while Japan Steel Works is lower by almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in upper 103 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday as traders kept an eye on the latest developments in Washington amid lingering uncertainty about a new fiscal stimulus bill. The House has passed a one-week funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, although lawmakers remain at a stalemate over coronavirus relief. traders were also reacting to a Labor Department report showing a significant increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 5.

While the Nasdaq climbed 66.85 points or 0.5 percent to 12,405.81, the Dow dipped 69.55 points or 0.2 percent to 29,999.26 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.72 points or 0.1 percent to 3,668.10.

The major European also turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices moved up sharply on Thursday, lifting the most active futures contract to their highest settlement in nearly nine months. Crude for January delivery jumped $1.26 or about 2.8 percent to $46.78 a barrel.

